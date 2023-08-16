The Machine Economy and the Convergence of Web3, AI and Fintech

It is okay to not know where things lead, to be lost, frustrated or confused. At one time, it was similarly difficult to see that our mobile phones would control the global taxi network, or that we would swap the physical wallet and our credit cards for Apple Pay, or that traditional media would yield so fully to digital advertising and personalized social networks. Being in the weeds and looking for the way out is the whole point, and only through the practice of doing can we discover what comes next. It is a mistake to think you are not in the labyrinth, just because you cannot see it.