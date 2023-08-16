The End of the End of Crypto

Bitcoin
$29,098.36-0.13%
Ethereum
$1,818.63-0.20%
Binance Coin
$234.52-0.56%
XRP
$0.60066740-0.91%
Dogecoin
$0.06962589-2.82%
Cardano
$0.27490000-1.97%
Solana
$23.36-2.64%
Tron
$0.07561474-0.95%
Polkadot
$4.73-0.92%
Polygon
$0.63092506-1.99%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000985+1.15%
Litecoin
$77.09-2.46%
Toncoin
$1.44-1.70%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,169.97-0.29%
Bitcoin Cash
$214.64-6.57%
Uniswap
$5.51-7.68%
Avalanche
$11.53-1.54%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.98+0.90%
Chainlink
$6.82-2.69%
Stellar
$0.12807621+0.41%
Binance USD
$1.01-0.07%
Monero
$155.24-0.14%
TrueUSD
$1.00-0.00%
OKB
$45.44-1.76%
Ethereum Classic
$16.37-1.35%
Cosmos
$7.94-1.44%
Hedera
$0.06463868-5.26%
Filecoin
$3.83+0.99%
Internet Computer
$3.78-0.77%
Lido DAO
$1.75+0.79%
Quant
$101.23+0.95%
Aptos
$6.36-4.48%
Cronos
$0.05454632-1.72%
Arbitrum
$1.10-3.31%
VeChain
$0.01762540-0.50%
NEAR Protocol
$1.24-2.99%
Optimism
$1.46-2.19%
Maker
$1,143.59-6.87%
The Graph
$0.10152434+0.73%
Aave
$61.93-1.68%
XDC Network
$0.06006448-7.10%
Algorand
$0.10422227-4.05%
Kaspa
$0.04021580+2.31%
Synthetix
$2.37+0.60%
MultiverseX
$29.39-0.32%
The Sandbox
$0.36366176-2.84%
Stacks
$0.53075118-3.73%
EOS
$0.65803584-1.79%
Immutable X
$0.65075088-1.69%
USDD
$0.99678621+0.04%
Axie Infinity
$5.44-2.32%
Tezos
$0.74650003-0.99%
Theta
$0.69784216-2.04%
ApeCoin
$1.81-2.69%
Bitcoin SV
$32.81-4.28%
Fantom
$0.22391006-2.11%
Decentraland
$0.33944750-1.12%
Injective Protocol
$7.22-1.02%
Render Token
$1.62-0.83%
Radix
$0.05622611-1.89%
NEO
$7.97-1.25%
GateToken
$4.08+0.43%
Gala
$0.02158526-0.15%
Rocket Pool
$27.39+2.35%
Flow
$0.50477772-3.89%
Kava.io
$0.74510169-5.51%
eCash
$0.00002660-5.75%
KuCoin Token
$5.35-2.90%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.19%
Chiliz
$0.07035227-2.10%
Curve DAO Token
$0.56348660+1.20%
Klaytn
$0.15106471+0.19%
Frax Share
$6.57-0.15%
PAX Gold
$1,911.37-0.45%
THORChain
$1.51-6.33%
IOTA
$0.16075880-0.25%
Mina
$0.44963573+0.32%
BitTorrent
$0.00000044-2.82%
Casper
$0.03686840+0.30%
Huobi Token
$2.53-0.68%
Luna Classic
$0.00006823-1.12%
Sui
$0.54500045-1.85%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.89834548-3.73%
GMX
$41.08-9.66%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.27%
dYdX
$2.07-4.38%
Nexo
$0.63836080+1.45%
Conflux
$0.16802835-4.96%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.53+15.40%
Compound
$49.39-3.88%
Dash
$29.28-1.74%
Arweave
$5.08-1.15%
Flare
$0.01414992-3.63%
PancakeSwap
$1.45-1.33%
Zilliqa
$0.01838944-3.28%
Woo Network
$0.17563895-4.33%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19201000-2.98%
Gnosis
$109.04-0.50%
1inch Network
$0.27392302-4.81%
Helium
$1.93-1.20%
Illuvium
$48.81-1.48%
Enjin
$0.26983577-1.82%
Osmosis
$0.43772780-2.23%
Astar
$0.05669356-1.22%
Mask Network
$3.13-3.35%
Loopring
$0.20601427-2.29%
Convex Finance
$3.15+0.76%
Qtum
$2.39-1.31%
SingularityNET
$0.20154475-0.94%
NEM
$0.02747205-2.51%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.04-4.43%
Celo
$0.46742112+0.41%
Zcash
$27.23-0.71%
FLOKI
$0.00002235-1.65%
Oasis Network
$0.04394780-3.86%
Ankr
$0.02201192-3.83%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.50-0.29%
BLUR
$0.25625744-1.37%
Holo
$0.00121711+1.25%
Decred
$13.97-1.52%
Fetch.ai
$0.20241391+0.75%
Kusama
$22.95+2.24%
Ravencoin
$0.01721886+1.26%
Stepn
$0.18618513-2.64%
Beldex
$0.03618391-1.80%
Worldcoin
$1.59-3.67%
Audius
$0.17547912-1.78%
Livepeer
$6.75-3.34%
Yearn Finance
$5,826.28-0.51%
Wemix
$0.60155629-1.38%
Golem
$0.18781554-6.66%
ICON
$0.18984279-4.56%
Ribbon Finance
$0.23644182+1.25%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-2.49%
JasmyCoin
$0.00362382-2.57%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.49479006-1.13%
Balancer
$4.05-0.05%
Waves
$1.72-4.35%
SafePal
$0.46135616+0.78%
Aragon
$4.26+2.25%
EthereumPoW
$1.57-6.12%
SXP
$0.29500973-4.10%
Siacoin
$0.00307463-8.27%
IoTeX
$0.01628398-5.12%
Moonbeam
$0.21357499-1.86%
Wax
$0.04473763-6.23%
Biconomy
$0.23220369-6.11%
Merit Circle
$0.31396267-4.81%
Band Protocol
$1.07-3.32%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32333512+0.28%
Gains Network
$4.55-1.93%
Axelar
$0.37723474-0.42%
Sushiswap
$0.70685421-3.26%
TerraUSD
$0.01360847-3.94%
Harmony
$0.01071187+0.71%
Amp
$0.00229079-2.42%
Core
$0.80489908-3.11%
DigiByte
$0.00749072-0.20%
Stargate Finance
$0.59851075-2.73%
Kadena
$0.48464441-2.83%
Polymath Network
$0.12890000-1.98%
Kyber Network
$0.63577981-0.57%
Skale
$0.02455660-5.06%
Lisk
$0.77954686-5.21%
UMA Protocol
$1.53-0.66%
Horizen
$7.91-0.72%
PlayDapp
$0.18638965+0.81%
Synapse
$0.54486457+0.82%
Cartesi
$0.13926092-2.73%
Nervos Network
$0.00302614+0.29%
API3
$1.13+2.19%
Joe
$0.27072795-2.16%
OriginTrail
$0.23491441+2.79%
iExec RLC
$1.17-1.32%
Liquity
$0.90018772-0.10%
Nano
$0.62208454-2.53%
Radiant Capital
$0.27800012+0.41%
Coin98
$0.14865373+0.20%
Bitgert
$0.00000020-2.08%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01608092+0.01%
Numeraire
$12.38-2.61%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.23-2.08%
OMG Network
$0.53658737+0.74%
Steem
$0.17043281-5.81%
Radicle
$1.51-0.76%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014-3.00%
Celer Network
$0.01286344-2.80%
Syscoin
$0.10060669-1.13%
Secret
$0.33373012-12.45%
Dent
$0.00072681-1.01%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.87877406-1.50%
Marlin
$0.00842933-5.93%
Bancor
$0.46573064+6.34%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00156450-1.17%
Stormx
$0.00588680-9.30%
Gitcoin
$1.06+1.64%
SPACE ID
$0.22337139-3.14%
Civic
$0.07893122-5.86%
MetisDAO
$14.52-1.50%
NKN
$0.09716617+1.35%
Hashflow
$0.36009731-1.86%
Powerledger
$0.14667893-6.32%
WINkLink
$0.00006540-3.06%
Verge
$0.00369166-0.21%
Chromia
$0.10656144-0.14%
Celsius
$0.14372873-3.25%
Bifrost
$0.04139110-3.95%
Keep Network
$0.10328672-8.27%
Request
$0.07354719-2.98%
MOBOX
$0.26804011-1.98%
COTI
$0.04503865-0.61%
Sun Token
$0.00571189-1.00%
Galxe
$1.12+1.26%
Spell Token
$0.00043513-2.99%
Ren
$0.05162126-2.88%
Sweat Economy
$0.00654338-5.85%
MOON
$0.46078525-2.38%
Yield Guild Games
$0.26511464-8.75%
WazirX
$0.10529647-4.37%
XYO Network
$0.00338216-2.46%
ARPA
$0.04773411-2.60%
Badger DAO
$2.37+2.37%
Rally
$0.00915912+5.23%
Aavegotchi
$0.88653084-2.07%
Raydium
$0.20140877-3.89%
Verasity
$0.00435810+4.19%
Adventure Gold
$0.57466974-2.12%
Boba Network
$0.12948940-2.52%
Origin Protocol
$0.08676381-0.04%
Moonriver
$5.67+6.21%
Alien Worlds
$0.01151296-2.20%
SuperRare
$0.06785702-5.86%
Voyager Token
$0.14174110-5.94%
Bluzelle
$0.09955066+22.29%
CEEK VR
$0.04697454+0.14%
Maple
$4.80-5.81%
Index Chain
$0.04954138-2.22%
TrueFi
$0.03484620-4.07%
Storj
$0.25760141-3.38%
Orchid
$0.06182260-2.43%
RACA
$0.00010643-2.54%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.48763604-2.36%
LCX
$0.04511821-0.59%
GAS
$2.43-6.20%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.15308708-5.02%
Reef
$0.00142736-2.74%
Saitama
$0.00066200-3.11%
Ethernity
$1.53-2.71%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$4.23+0.46%
Travala.com
$0.55319148-2.23%
Polkastarter
$0.28555143-7.96%
DIA
$0.24443528-1.38%
BarnBridge
$2.86+0.21%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.76-3.56%
LooksRare
$0.04779650+0.11%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.22396970-5.82%
Virtua
$0.02362985-2.86%
Enzyme
$17.30-3.63%
Keep3rV1
$50.79-3.80%
Star Atlas
$0.00181618+14.46%
Alchemix
$12.16-4.99%
Onyxcoin
$0.00091303-6.06%
Velas
$0.00901338-3.44%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14369407-4.85%
CLV
$0.03599395-2.78%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-1.78%
MXC
$0.00822748-4.44%
district0x
$0.02588462+6.76%
Decentral Games
$0.02639218-6.71%
0x
$0.19886599-4.50%
Serum
$0.04640281-12.04%
Harvest Finance
$23.09-6.09%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.99-3.11%
StaFi
$0.27163466-3.32%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000082+6.28%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00359175-0.55%
Bonk
$0.00000031-3.42%
Rarible
$1.00-0.63%
Augur
$1.31-4.01%
Tokemak
$0.58905752-2.82%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01128265-3.43%
Tamadoge
$0.00726374-10.32%
Quantstamp
$0.00998881-0.48%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01473013-4.78%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04553405-3.79%
FTX Token
$1.06-2.88%
Braintrust
$0.27928053+0.23%
Pepe
$0.00000123-3.28%
BitDAO
$0.46171762+2.90%
Threshold
$0.02114472-6.49%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09482507-2.90%
Human
$0.03856826-1.90%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-1.16%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.13-2.42%
Hamster
$0.00000000-4.64%
Tether
$0.99957474-0.04%
USD Coin
$1.01-0.14%
Dai
$1.00-0.16%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index

Opinion

The End of the End of Crypto

Market sentiment is improving. And even the New York Times is fair-minded.

By Daniel Kuhn
AccessTimeIconAug 16, 2023 at 4:17 p.m. UTC
AccessTimeIconAug 16, 2023 at 4:17 p.m. UTC
image of a crypto trader aka degen (Anjo Clacino/Unsplash, modified by CoinDesk)

Crypto insiders may be feeling vindicated after a spate of recent good news. (Anjo Clacino/Unsplash, modified by CoinDesk)

AccessTimeIconAug 16, 2023 at 4:17 p.m. UTC

Trying to figure out whether crypto is here to stay isn’t as simple as tallying up the industry’s wins or losses. For a while there it genuinely seemed possible that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could wipe crypto off the map (maybe with the help of other government agencies).

Then again, there’s practically a cottage industry of people who’ve made it their business to count all the times Bitcoin or crypto supposedly died. And, as sure as we are the sun will rise tomorrow, Bitcoin will likely keep adding blocks to the chain. That’s induction, baby!

This is an excerpt from The Node newsletter, a daily roundup of the most pivotal crypto news on CoinDesk and beyond. You can subscribe to get the full newsletter here.


Without speaking out of step, it seems like the overall mood of the crypto scene has shifted. Last week the “Greed & Fear” index for measuring sentiment in bitcoin markets flipped bullish. Beginning with BlackRock’s surprising move into the realm of crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and running through PayPal’s just-launched stablecoin, it seems like most of the major crypto news headlines are pointing a way forward.

Ripple Labs didn’t exactly win its long, long legal battle with the SEC, but the part it didn’t lose could be significant for token issuers going forward. Industry “villains” seem to be getting some comeuppance with Sam Bankman-Fried being thrown in the clink and the Three Arrows Capital jabronies getting sued.

So is the bottom in? That’s not really for me to say. But, now that the SEC has finally unloaded its worst against sector giants Binance and Coinbase, FedNow didn’t siphon off all interest in crypto and meaningful legislation has passed never-before-seen hurdles, it seems like the worst is over yet.

Sure, there are still many long term risks to crypto: proposed “custody rule” changes could put crypto into a hostage situation, CoinDesk’s semi-estranged parent Digital Currency Group’s bitcoin trust could unravel and quantum computers could one day break cryptography’s back. There’s likely plenty of tail risks and black swans and bitter ends ahead.

Just yesterday the New York Times published an article essentially calling the end of people who call the end of crypto. At this point, it seems clear enough now that Bitcoin is battle-tested, and, while governments may want to step up oversight of crypto, the real anarchic core to all of this is basically untouchable.

See also: 3 Things Coinbase Says Will Determine the Future of Crypto | Opinion

There is a technological force loose in the world that enables completely permissionless transactions and that inspires others to build and build and build, creating a functionally self-perpetuating loop.

Many in crypto have already started tuning out the newscycle. People buy and hold coins and are entirely unconcerned whether PayPal’s recent announcement that it will pause crypto services in the U.K. until 2024 or its just-announced tie-up with Ledger will mean more for market sentiment.

Crypto isn’t just playing the long game; it’s playing a game that may not have an end. But like all things that go up, prices and sentiment will likely crash again.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Daniel Kuhn
Daniel Kuhn

Daniel Kuhn is a deputy managing editor for Consensus Magazine. He owns minor amounts of BTC and ETH.

Follow @DanielGKuhn on Twitter