PayPal’s Stablecoin Is a Watershed Moment for Finance

However, the value of a blockchain cannot be unlocked without something to do with it, and more importantly, something to do with it in the real world. This is where PYUSD alters reality as it comes online in various parts of the world over time. Now, by attaching a blockchain to the traditional PayPal platform, someone can send PYUSD to a relative, to a vendor, or to an employee anywhere in the world. (Or, at least, that’s the plan: for now, PYUSD is available only in the U.S.)