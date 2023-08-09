Barbie Is a Metaverse

Metaverses are about more than technology, just like Barbie is more than a piece of plastic. I realized this after reading a fabulous book called Virtual Society by Herman Narula. Narula, who co-founded Improbable, a metaverse technology company, argues that the metaverse has little to do with the devices or rails that we use to represent and reach it. He says it is defined by the experiences and social interactions that we have within it, the meaning that we derive from those experiences, and how the value created by those experiences is exchanged with other interconnected worlds.