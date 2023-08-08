Crypto Market Leaders and Laggards: The Biggest Movers of the Week

The spectacular up and down of Yield Guild Games is a story still in progress. On Aug. 3, the guild announced the launch of its fourth audience-building campaign that features numerous quests and rewards. The token rose a dizzying 600% over the next four days, but on Aug. 7 began to plummet as rumors that the guild’s initial backers were using the opportunity to take their money out. “It appears to be a pump and dump,” said CoinDesk Indices Data Analyst Reilly Decker.