Two Months in El Salvador: The Ground Game for Bitcoin Adoption

Just a few years ago, El Salvador was one of the most dangerous countries in the world. Today, Bukele’s uncompromising security policies have dramatically reduced crime, and citizens now feel safe to start businesses, go to dinner with their friends and travel to areas that were previously avoided. As a part of the rebrand, the government has implemented business-friendly taxation policies to incentivize foreign investment in financial innovation. Even so, outside of people who evangelize Bitcoin, I have encountered mixed responses to the prospect of using it as a currency.