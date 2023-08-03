Stablecoins: A Potential Counter to De-Dollarization

Amid this complexity, U.S. regulated fiat-backed stablecoins present a potential solution. These digital tokens are pegged to the value of a fiat currency, typically the U.S. dollar, and are designed to maintain a stable value relative to the underlying asset. They can offer the stability of the U.S. dollar combined with the flexibility and technological advantages of cryptocurrency, providing a novel financial tool that can help solidify the dollar's position in the global economy.