Crypto and the Real Meaning of 'Radicalism'

I came with an outsider’s viewpoint on the hard-money longings and radical free-market ethos of these early Bitcoin adopters. Personally, I was, and remain, a dishwater-boring European-style democratic socialist, with a cypherpunk’s commitment to privacy and a few dollops of anarcho-syndicalist sympathies. But that political disconnect has never swayed my interest in crypto. In fact, even if I never much agreed with their conclusions, I came to respect many of the principled libertarians involved in the space. (I have infinitely less patience for the authoritarian far-right, especially in its overtly statist Zoomer form.)