Towards a Web3 Without Wallets

A brand like Nike, for example, could reward a customer for a purchase by dropping a virtual shoe NFT to a familiar user account. With that same account, a user can wear that shoe in a metaverse of their choice, use the NFT to get access to an event or discount, or sell the shoe on a market like OpenSea – all without managing a wallet or seed phrase. This example just scratches the surface of the type of multi-faceted and user-empowering experiences that can be powered by Web3.