Why MiCA Is Overly Burdensome Regulation for Ukraine's Crypto Industry

Excessive compliance measures may create barriers for new CASPs. MiCA requires the drafting of a formal whitepaper that explains many details of a token project before it can be issued or listed on a crypto exchange. Such a requirement will add significant costs to the issuing process and greatly increase the risk of a company being taken to court. According to an impact assessment conducted by the European Commission in 2020, a whitepaper could cost between €35,000-€75,000 ($38,000-82,000), and further compliance costs could range from €2.8-16.5 million, potentially creating too high of an entry barrier for new crypto asset service providers (CASPs).