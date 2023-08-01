How AI, Web3 and Humans Can Work Together to Solve Complex, Global Problems

Cultural and regulatory conversation worldwide today show that there is a lot of fear around AI. AI is going to take over the world, it’s coming for everyone’s job, it’s going to destroy Hollywood: choose your own dystopian adventure. I don’t want any of those things to happen, either, but I’m an AI optimist at heart. There are a lot of things that humans are pretty bad at, and we should want AI to help us with those things, and work together with us to fix them, especially when it comes to solving complex problems.