After the Curve Attack: What's Next for DeFi?

While the technical aspects of the attacks are still being worked out, and the total fallout isn’t yet known, there may be at least one clear takeaway. In the days following the announcement of UniswapX, a new product from the team behind the most popular decentralized exchange Uniswap, which would essentially use off-chain mechanics to execute trades thereby saving Uniswap users in transaction fee costs, there has been talk about the future of DEXes. Apparently the world is moving in this direction: Cowswap and 0x and a bevy of protocols including now UniswapX are all using “best execution” models that take some aspects of crypto-trading off-chain.