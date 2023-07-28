‘We’re Compute Cowboys’: Gideon Powell on the Pioneer Spirit Driving Bitcoin Mining

So it's very similar to bitcoin mining, you need better connectivity – and then a workforce. Five years ago there were no bitcoin miners in West Texas. Now, it's pretty much established as one of the headquarters of large scale bitcoin mining. All this building is circular, eventually an economy will be formed around it that will bring the workforce, the electricians, the technicians and the people needed to run future data centers. Bitcoin miners again are these wildcatters building all the initial stuff. The buildings might not be able to be repurposed, but all the infrastructure and long lead items, we can take care of all that right now to de-risk future AI.