Aliens exist. And they use cryptocurrency.

We don’t know how UAPs work, and there are plenty of reasons to doubt what has been said about them. Grusch contradicted himself saying he both had access and was denied Pentagon intelligence on UAPs. And so much of the supposed eye-witness accounts of flying saucers can already be explained by faulty sensors on military aircraft. But I’d bet a dollar that if aliens exist, and they’re as barbaric as us to need money, their cash would be “digital” and inherently trustworthy.