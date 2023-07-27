Ukraine Has Raised $225M in Crypto to Fight Russian Invasion, but Donations Have Stagnated Over the Last Year: Crystal

Bitcoin
$29,314.55+0.11%
Ethereum
$1,868.90+0.52%
XRP
$0.71291430+1.04%
Binance Coin
$240.79+0.86%
Dogecoin
$0.07881898-0.78%
Cardano
$0.30798500+1.26%
Solana
$25.56+4.24%
Tron
$0.08234126+0.74%
Polygon
$0.72249138+0.35%
Litecoin
$90.84+1.43%
Polkadot
$5.24+0.02%
Bitcoin Cash
$243.97+2.50%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,332.06+0.16%
Toncoin
$1.35-2.49%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000780-0.19%
Avalanche
$13.20-0.35%
Uniswap
$5.84+0.33%
Stellar
$0.15943600+11.67%
Chainlink
$8.03+6.49%
Binance USD
$0.99976397-0.42%
UNUS SED LEO
$4.03+0.94%
Monero
$162.69+0.04%
TrueUSD
$0.99916501+0.05%
Cosmos
$8.99+0.86%
Ethereum Classic
$18.21+0.73%
OKB
$43.03+0.83%
Filecoin
$4.38+1.00%
Internet Computer
$4.09+0.45%
Lido DAO
$1.93+0.63%
Hedera
$0.05186689+0.01%
Cronos
$0.05884478+0.09%
Aptos
$7.02+0.08%
Arbitrum
$1.19+0.69%
Quant
$102.05+0.37%
VeChain
$0.01857598-0.05%
NEAR Protocol
$1.36+1.54%
Maker
$1,173.29+0.89%
Aave
$72.56+2.32%
Optimism
$1.53+3.47%
The Graph
$0.11197830+2.11%
Synthetix
$2.89+5.15%
XDC Network
$0.06420757+15.71%
Algorand
$0.11072382+0.49%
Elrond
$32.61-0.03%
Stacks
$0.59966005-0.96%
The Sandbox
$0.42790887+0.38%
EOS
$0.73815500+0.09%
Theta
$0.79880499-3.63%
Axie Infinity
$6.02-0.34%
Immutable X
$0.72024137+0.65%
BitDAO
$0.53327926+0.24%
Tezos
$0.81138300+0.17%
ApeCoin
$1.99-0.07%
USDD
$0.99903051+0.06%
Decentraland
$0.38789573+0.52%
Fantom
$0.24339483+3.03%
Bitcoin SV
$35.17+1.52%
Render Token
$1.79+1.40%
Injective Protocol
$8.12+0.66%
Curve DAO Token
$0.73199633+0.52%
NEO
$8.71+1.07%
Flow
$0.58579045+1.32%
Rocket Pool
$30.19+3.40%
GateToken
$4.24+0.79%
Kava.io
$0.89386072+0.41%
Gala
$0.02346508+0.04%
eCash
$0.00002967+1.93%
Radix
$0.05603400-1.94%
KuCoin Token
$5.88+0.27%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99964407+3.71%
Chiliz
$0.07750024+1.38%
Klaytn
$0.16148237+0.41%
GMX
$55.94+2.44%
Compound
$70.72-0.26%
PAX Gold
$1,941.58-0.93%
IOTA
$0.17285686-0.16%
Luna Classic
$0.00008148-0.44%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047-0.22%
Frax Share
$6.14+2.31%
Casper
$0.03854442+2.49%
Huobi Token
$2.67-0.03%
Mina
$0.44384292+0.58%
Sui
$0.63618516+1.06%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.90520786-2.51%
Arweave
$5.64+0.54%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00+0.05%
Dash
$31.55+0.50%
Nexo
$0.63366343+0.64%
dYdX
$2.06+0.86%
Woo Network
$0.20237098+1.22%
Zilliqa
$0.02072217+0.36%
PancakeSwap
$1.49+0.74%
1inch Network
$0.30484044+0.66%
Gnosis
$116.01+0.75%
Osmosis
$0.49386208+0.10%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.30+4.79%
Enjin
$0.29873495-0.06%
Mask Network
$3.57-1.01%
Flare
$0.01412023+0.56%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19652000+0.84%
Convex Finance
$3.70-2.16%
THORChain
$0.94221232-0.17%
Loopring
$0.22515535+3.20%
Qtum
$2.54+0.02%
NEM
$0.02903521+0.64%
Oasis Network
$0.05040271-1.05%
Zcash
$29.93-0.08%
Celo
$0.48298748-0.13%
BLUR
$0.30415302+0.82%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.26+0.43%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.31-0.05%
Stepn
$0.21009348+0.06%
Illuvium
$40.99+2.54%
Yearn Finance
$6,918.52+3.01%
Holo
$0.00126887+0.73%
Decred
$14.64+1.24%
Helium
$1.56+0.63%
Fetch.ai
$0.21353081+0.71%
FLOKI
$0.00002236+0.72%
Astar
$0.04920765+5.08%
Ravencoin
$0.01820527+1.66%
ICON
$0.21933299+1.11%
Ankr
$0.02504434-0.47%
Kusama
$22.64+0.78%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.60553051+0.28%
Golem
$0.19841116+1.02%
Wemix
$0.63370527-1.12%
SXP
$0.33968798+0.46%
Waves
$1.92+0.92%
Balancer
$4.51+0.37%
Audius
$0.18008264+1.19%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000000.43%
JasmyCoin
$0.00388779+1.25%
EthereumPoW
$1.74+1.54%
IoTeX
$0.01900206+0.77%
Wax
$0.05191142-0.30%
Siacoin
$0.00334795+0.07%
Aragon
$4.12+1.88%
Moonbeam
$0.22855025-0.56%
SafePal
$0.42483515+1.15%
TerraUSD
$0.01586959-2.05%
Ocean Protocol
$0.35495222+1.19%
Band Protocol
$1.19-0.11%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19951888+0.02%
Harmony
$0.01186579+0.86%
Axelar
$0.40218918+1.15%
Horizen
$9.72+9.56%
Biconomy
$0.22453325+1.92%
Gains Network
$4.46+2.02%
Amp
$0.00239943-4.20%
DigiByte
$0.00803380+2.40%
Sushiswap
$0.65912478+0.47%
Synapse
$0.65182568+1.26%
Core
$0.81936055-1.63%
Skale
$0.02631910+1.79%
Lisk
$0.84304030+0.58%
Polymath Network
$0.13500000+2.43%
Kyber Network
$0.66584329-5.53%
Stargate Finance
$0.59194604+0.83%
Livepeer
$4.18+2.19%
UMA Protocol
$1.60+3.53%
Joe
$0.32679956-1.67%
Cartesi
$0.14787953+2.76%
Liquity
$1.09+3.26%
OriginTrail
$0.25573133+0.90%
PlayDapp
$0.17081281-0.02%
Nano
$0.70359975+1.46%
Nervos Network
$0.00279072+1.90%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01798621+0.03%
Numeraire
$14.14+2.99%
Merit Circle
$0.20007070-2.71%
iExec RLC
$1.19+3.51%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016+0.33%
API3
$0.96978612+0.36%
OMG Network
$0.59595079+1.17%
Syscoin
$0.11317015+0.96%
Celer Network
$0.01429569-0.60%
Steem
$0.18227225-0.14%
Radicle
$1.58+1.88%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Coin98
$0.13546461+0.78%
Verge
$0.00459476-0.72%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.09+0.74%
Secret
$0.34328506-1.40%
Braintrust
$0.28897966-4.49%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.94109635-1.11%
SPACE ID
$0.24604568+0.61%
MetisDAO
$16.04+0.68%
Celsius
$0.16444711+0.31%
Dent
$0.00072600+1.77%
Civic
$0.08529793-0.58%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00162753-0.15%
Marlin
$0.00834475-0.13%
WINkLink
$0.00006884+1.28%
Bifrost
$0.04730655+11.33%
Powerledger
$0.15123191+0.32%
Chromia
$0.11205776+3.37%
Keep Network
$0.11650021-0.39%
Stormx
$0.00564619-1.35%
NKN
$0.09498691+0.02%
Galxe
$1.29+2.37%
Gitcoin
$0.98173588+4.12%
Ren
$0.05946673-0.71%
Request
$0.07720136+0.17%
COTI
$0.04763876-0.80%
WazirX
$0.12657895-0.40%
Hashflow
$0.32821737-1.35%
Bancor
$0.38171921+1.62%
MOBOX
$0.27427430+1.00%
Sun Token
$0.00586638+0.47%
Spell Token
$0.00046731-0.54%
Origin Protocol
$0.10185003-1.57%
Aavegotchi
$0.97625792+0.02%
Adventure Gold
$0.62616610+8.97%
Raydium
$0.21926855+3.25%
ARPA
$0.04905668-0.05%
XYO Network
$0.00344512+1.69%
Boba Network
$0.13655935-0.27%
SuperRare
$0.07471559-0.20%
Maple
$5.80+0.72%
Voyager Token
$0.14751183+5.59%
Badger DAO
$2.16+3.20%
LCX
$0.05456606+0.27%
Storj
$0.28835287-0.31%
CEEK VR
$0.04978326-0.32%
Alien Worlds
$0.01085743+0.77%
RACA
$0.00011309+3.36%
Index Chain
$0.04964239+0.15%
Moonriver
$5.09+2.63%
TrueFi
$0.03528906+1.37%
Sweat Economy
$0.00570710+5.67%
GAS
$2.65+0.03%
Reef
$0.00158964+0.21%
Rally
$0.00708690+14.93%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.47763485+1.71%
Serum
$0.09236862+0.53%
Saitama
$0.00075775+1.95%
Yield Guild Games
$0.18064669+8.74%
Polkastarter
$0.31877120+1.88%
Velas
$0.01224652-0.35%
Orchid
$0.05090516+0.42%
LooksRare
$0.05483984+0.30%
Ethernity
$1.58+2.26%
Travala.com
$0.55378084+2.17%
BarnBridge
$3.07+6.42%
DIA
$0.25437402+0.63%
Alchemix
$14.36+3.07%
Keep3rV1
$55.21+1.30%
Virtua
$0.02503765+0.12%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.82+3.09%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.23455767+1.64%
Onyxcoin
$0.00106603+0.97%
Enzyme
$17.68+5.49%
Decentral Games
$0.03465960+5.14%
district0x
$0.03040000+9.75%
Bluzelle
$0.05446622+2.14%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14499480+0.55%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.23+5.02%
CLV
$0.03742674+0.96%
MXC
$0.00861323+0.02%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-5.29%
0x
$0.20802587+0.40%
Star Atlas
$0.00148316+0.98%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.08796227-5.80%
Harvest Finance
$25.08+2.43%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.23+6.74%
StaFi
$0.28160299+1.54%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00384979+0.37%
Augur
$1.90-5.00%
Bonk
$0.00000035+0.64%
Rarible
$1.13+3.55%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01319863+2.80%
Tokemak
$0.59425454+1.06%
Quantstamp
$0.01167375-2.01%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03142025+1.37%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04763171-99.91%
FTX Token
$1.37+1.68%
Pepe
$0.00000137+7.85%
Threshold
$0.02460736+0.31%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10018264+1.77%
Human
$0.04226906-0.15%
Pitbull
$0.0000000014.56%
Tether
$0.99986696-0.04%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.32%
Dai
$0.99992567-0.25%
News Analysis

Ukraine Has Raised $225M in Crypto to Fight Russian Invasion, but Donations Have Stagnated Over the Last Year: Crystal

Ukraine attracted over $225 million from supporters around the world, while Russian military fundraisers only scored several millions.

Anna Baydakova
By Anna Baydakova
AccessTimeIconJul 27, 2023 at 1:58 p.m. UTC
Ukranian Flag (Getty Images)

Ukranian Flag (Getty Images)

Since the beginning of Russia’s full scale invasion last year, Ukraine racked up $225 million worth of donations in cryptocurrencies alone, blockchain intelligence firm Crystal Blockchain said in a new report shared exclusively with CoinDesk.

This is just a small part of the billions of donations Ukraine has raised in fiat. But the crypto part contributed to purchases of weapons, ammunition, medical equipment and other crucial war supplies.

One year ago, last June, the total amount of crypto donations was about $135 million, showing that crypto users around the world kept supporting Ukraine throughout the past year. However, the monthly donation amounts stagnated in late 2022 and 2023, never raising more than $10 million a month since last May.

March 2022 was the most fruitful month for donations, as the war has just started and the global support for helping Ukraine fend off Russia’s invasion was the strongest.

Read more: Where the Coins Go: Inside Ukraine’s $135M Wartime Fundraise

Crypto donations to Ukraine by month / Crystal Blockchain
Crypto donations to Ukraine by month / Crystal Blockchain

Humanitarian initiatives attract more donations than the army’s fundraisers, Crystal’s data show. Ukrainian funds raised around $134 million in crypto for humanitarian needs, while military-oriented campaigns gathered $91 million.

Most donations ($83 million) came in the form of USDT, Crystal calculated, slightly less was in ether ($79 million). Bitcoin donations contributed $41 million and smaller cryptocurrencies like Binance USD (BUSD), Polkadot’s DOT and others made up the rest.

Donations to Ukraine by cryptocurrency / Crystal Blockchain
Donations to Ukraine by cryptocurrency / Crystal Blockchain

In the meantime, Russia’s military and paramilitary units have also been using crypto to get some material support from Russians and sympathizers abroad. Those fundraising efforts have been much been more clandestine, as CoinDesk reported earlier.

This low-profile character of fundraising, together with the broad global condemnation of Russia’s actions, might be the reason for much smaller amounts raised: Crystal says that crypto donations for the Russian military only brought about $2 million in crypto, though other estimates show higher amounts. In February, Chainalysis found $5.4 million of donations both to Russian military units and to propaganda resources, and Binance told CoinDesk it located over $7.2 million worth of such donations.

Edited by Ben Schiller.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Anna Baydakova
Anna Baydakova

Anna Baydakova is an investigative reporter with a special focus on Eastern Europe and Russia. Anna owns BTC and an NFT.

Follow @baidakova on Twitter

