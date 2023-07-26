Why France Is Emerging as a European Crypto Hub

With Paris recently hosting the sixth annual EthCC, the first since the introduction of MiCA, this year’s iteration also feels especially significant in line with the recent surge in President Macron’s efforts to make France fertile ground for Web3 enterprise. Having already inspired Circle, Binance and Crypto.com to make Paris their base in Europe, France can point to three interrelated trends working in tandem to solidify the country's position as a leading hub of Web3 development. In short, collaborative regulators, a massive talent pool and healthy capital flows are underpinning the country's Web3 industry, and spearheading growth on a global stage.