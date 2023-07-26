It’s Time for Miners to Stop With the Gimmicks

While capital is useful, equity markets are not dissimilar to the token markets many miners disparage. Retail investors huddle in Telegram groups, poking and prodding for updates from each firm, urging one another to “hodl” the stock or trust the executives on the ground, only for the leadership team to dilute stocks to worthless drivel, purchase ASICs at the top or fail to hedge energy contracts (believe me, these are not uncommon occurrences). The real vice here: marketing.