Bitcoin Mining Is an Oligopoly, and Proof-of-Stake Isn't Any Better

It's no reason why so many call proof-of-stake a plutocracy. Money talks. With Coinbase holding 11.5% of all staked ether (ETH), it effectively has a 11.5% say on what happens to the network. Imagine if a single company had 11.5% of the votes on what the Federal Reserve should do (not to suggest that the Fed is democratic). You might say you trust Brian Armstrong more than Biden. And might even describe the U.S. economy as a plutocracy. But at least the U.S. rule by elites is informal, not enshrined as the official voting mechanism like Ethereum did.