Crypto Miners Are Pivoting to AI (Like Everyone Else)

Hut 8 began its pivot early. In January of 2022, well before the hype of ChatGPT, Hut8 invested in five data centers and two cloud regions that could be devoted to HPC. Unlike the laser focus of bitcoin-mining ASICs, these data centers are packed with Nvidia GPUs that could perform a wider range of workloads -- gaming, virtual reality, AI, machine learning. And they still continue to operate bitcoin rigs. “Our core thesis is that we picture a world where mining and data centers and HPC workloads [used for AI] come together,” says Rayner, “and we’re starting to see that more and more.”