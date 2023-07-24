Bitcoin
$29,140.26-2.31%
Ethereum
$1,850.06-1.29%
Binance Coin
$237.15-2.46%
XRP
$0.67998445-6.58%
Dogecoin
$0.07670193-0.04%
Cardano
$0.30339300-3.59%
Solana
$23.07-6.13%
Tron
$0.08147755-0.48%
Polygon
$0.72127362-3.81%
Litecoin
$89.11-3.69%
Polkadot
$5.18-3.50%
Toncoin
$1.39-3.39%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,118.63-2.69%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000781-2.39%
Bitcoin Cash
$233.36-5.58%
Avalanche
$13.10-2.90%
Uniswap
$5.71-5.14%
Chainlink
$7.43-3.89%
Stellar
$0.14247500-6.12%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.64%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.94+0.68%
Monero
$161.66-2.10%
TrueUSD
$0.99944403-0.24%
Cosmos
$8.94-3.88%
Ethereum Classic
$17.99-3.37%
OKB
$42.63-0.85%
Filecoin
$4.51-1.21%
Internet Computer
$4.00-5.28%
Lido DAO
$1.95-3.43%
Hedera
$0.05165494-5.63%
Cronos
$0.05845434-2.70%
Arbitrum
$1.18-4.83%
Aptos
$6.88-8.50%
Quant
$102.26-2.30%
VeChain
$0.01842814-5.14%
NEAR Protocol
$1.35-6.56%
Aave
$69.90-2.90%
The Graph
$0.10992681-7.58%
Optimism
$1.47-6.43%
Maker
$1,097.27+4.99%
Synthetix
$2.73-3.88%
Algorand
$0.10896696-4.38%
EOS
$0.74444400-3.84%
Elrond
$32.20-4.82%
The Sandbox
$0.42641149-5.26%
Stacks
$0.58972777-5.69%
XDC Network
$0.05939016+19.81%
Theta
$0.80789330-2.83%
BitDAO
$0.55115072-4.15%
Tezos
$0.80922400-4.36%
Immutable X
$0.70120942-5.96%
ApeCoin
$2.01-6.70%
USDD
$0.99948945-0.03%
Decentraland
$0.38284703-5.76%
Axie Infinity
$6.00-6.82%
Bitcoin SV
$35.19-4.90%
Fantom
$0.23913292-6.72%
Render Token
$1.76-3.68%
Injective Protocol
$7.95-6.00%
Curve DAO Token
$0.72557196-3.75%
NEO
$8.61-5.01%
Flow
$0.58186752-3.81%
Gala
$0.02426679-6.56%
GateToken
$4.21+0.65%
Rocket Pool
$29.65-3.37%
Radix
$0.05564423-3.48%
eCash
$0.00002913-6.04%
KuCoin Token
$5.76-3.23%
Kava.io
$0.84599302-5.83%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99864306-0.53%
Chiliz
$0.07708838-2.88%
Klaytn
$0.16210032-2.93%
PAX Gold
$1,942.18-0.25%
Luna Classic
$0.00008281-2.92%
IOTA
$0.17302398-7.46%
GMX
$54.00+2.63%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047-0.72%
Frax Share
$5.95-1.24%
Casper
$0.03828694-5.99%
Huobi Token
$2.67-1.24%
Compound
$60.62-10.84%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00+0.17%
Sui
$0.63222104-5.77%
Mina
$0.43404713-5.63%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.90921960+2.36%
Arweave
$5.59-7.42%
Dash
$31.76-5.32%
Nexo
$0.63311543-1.47%
dYdX
$2.02-7.30%
Woo Network
$0.19821183-5.52%
Zilliqa
$0.02032098-7.69%
PancakeSwap
$1.48-3.55%
1inch Network
$0.30322784-5.14%
Enjin
$0.30681229-2.32%
Osmosis
$0.48919992-4.12%
Gnosis
$113.63-2.19%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19574900-3.56%
Mask Network
$3.55-9.16%
THORChain
$0.95987959-2.81%
Flare
$0.01386728-3.16%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.25-4.82%
Loopring
$0.21846035-4.97%
Qtum
$2.56-6.02%
Convex Finance
$3.39-4.11%
NEM
$0.02855686-4.71%
Oasis Network
$0.05000426-4.94%
Zcash
$29.78-4.85%
BLUR
$0.30273062-6.99%
Celo
$0.47398818-3.32%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.12-6.18%
Stepn
$0.21220877-4.59%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.36-3.98%
Illuvium
$39.12-4.02%
Holo
$0.00123708-4.45%
Ravencoin
$0.01831933-6.06%
Fetch.ai
$0.20887530-7.50%
FLOKI
$0.00002178-8.98%
Yearn Finance
$6,475.56-4.26%
Decred
$13.88-6.50%
Helium
$1.48-2.95%
ICON
$0.21489282-7.76%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.61248188-6.43%
Kusama
$22.51-4.63%
Ankr
$0.02439807-5.26%
Wemix
$0.63601277-3.47%
Golem
$0.19419468-5.26%
SXP
$0.33587626-7.16%
Waves
$1.92-3.86%
Balancer
$4.51-0.61%
Astar
$0.04247942-4.41%
Audius
$0.17829014-4.32%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-5.37%
EthereumPoW
$1.70-5.97%
JasmyCoin
$0.00376753-2.68%
Wax
$0.05462159-6.60%
IoTeX
$0.01894749-4.68%
0x
$0.20457007-3.40%
Siacoin
$0.00329595-3.95%
Aragon
$4.05-0.15%
Moonbeam
$0.23128689-5.04%
TerraUSD
$0.01568454-5.56%
SafePal
$0.41375825-4.80%
Ocean Protocol
$0.34878503-4.55%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19846358-2.43%
Band Protocol
$1.16-8.03%
Harmony
$0.01157472-5.69%
Axelar
$0.40122642-2.16%
Amp
$0.00234751+13.89%
Biconomy
$0.21637140-7.27%
Gains Network
$4.20-5.29%
Sushiswap
$0.65680042-5.80%
DigiByte
$0.00759814-6.35%
Kyber Network
$0.68041046+10.90%
Synapse
$0.64540731-3.45%
Core
$0.80680159-6.64%
Lisk
$0.83226892-4.11%
Horizen
$8.63-8.02%
Skale
$0.02585129-8.58%
Stargate Finance
$0.58665987-3.33%
Polymath Network
$0.13280000-5.48%
Livepeer
$3.96-4.81%
UMA Protocol
$1.54-5.58%
Joe
$0.32428998-4.06%
OriginTrail
$0.27621400-34.29%
Cartesi
$0.14172195-6.77%
PlayDapp
$0.17484669-3.79%
Liquity
$1.03-2.93%
Nervos Network
$0.00270937-3.77%
Nano
$0.67343820-2.42%
Merit Circle
$0.20014422+3.41%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016-0.63%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01733487-4.55%
Verge
$0.00513523-5.29%
API3
$0.96740424-6.11%
iExec RLC
$1.14-6.55%
OMG Network
$0.58687064-6.34%
Numeraire
$12.95-5.88%
Celer Network
$0.01419745-6.56%
Steem
$0.18033477-3.83%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Syscoin
$0.10801696-4.06%
Coin98
$0.13459750-6.49%
Radicle
$1.52-4.78%
Braintrust
$0.30244448-11.84%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.01-4.59%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.94590293-5.84%
Marlin
$0.00872753+5.59%
Secret
$0.33188164-5.31%
SPACE ID
$0.24360049-9.94%
Civic
$0.08570709-3.25%
MetisDAO
$15.69-1.61%
Celsius
$0.15943702-11.24%
Dent
$0.00070439-5.22%
Stormx
$0.00603258-11.40%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00155508-4.41%
WINkLink
$0.00006698-3.35%
Powerledger
$0.14940454-5.26%
Keep Network
$0.11355302-1.01%
Chromia
$0.10780553-10.99%
NKN
$0.09267803-3.44%
Gitcoin
$0.97126032-11.16%
Ren
$0.05899729-10.76%
COTI
$0.04789357-7.77%
Hashflow
$0.33164380-5.42%
Bifrost
$0.04183826-3.19%
WazirX
$0.12591629-2.07%
Galxe
$1.23-4.23%
Request
$0.07441971-3.33%
Bancor
$0.37184849-3.34%
Sun Token
$0.00580013-0.71%
MOBOX
$0.26762190-5.40%
Spell Token
$0.00045386-5.91%
Aavegotchi
$0.94567582-1.32%
Origin Protocol
$0.09241793-14.58%
Boba Network
$0.13651834-1.04%
SuperRare
$0.07488858-4.17%
Adventure Gold
$0.59404733-5.39%
ARPA
$0.04620651-8.00%
Raydium
$0.20243535-7.38%
XYO Network
$0.00343470-1.17%
LCX
$0.05464353-4.09%
Voyager Token
$0.14206886+5.35%
CEEK VR
$0.05018507-2.43%
Maple
$5.26-7.13%
Storj
$0.28258204-7.17%
Badger DAO
$2.05-4.42%
Alien Worlds
$0.01057761-5.40%
RACA
$0.00011228-1.54%
GAS
$2.62-2.87%
Index Chain
$0.04844182-3.05%
TrueFi
$0.03389571-6.13%
Reef
$0.00156071-4.54%
Moonriver
$4.76-4.47%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.47016335-5.08%
Sweat Economy
$0.00521300-12.37%
Serum
$0.09080993-4.61%
Saitama
$0.00072209-4.97%
Rally
$0.00639370-3.20%
Polkastarter
$0.30888520-5.14%
Velas
$0.01231700-1.40%
Orchid
$0.04963713-4.59%
LooksRare
$0.05317508-6.29%
Yield Guild Games
$0.15133919-9.87%
Travala.com
$0.53009886-2.08%
Ethernity
$1.51-4.79%
DIA
$0.24191374-6.71%
Alchemix
$13.85-2.48%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.22990642-5.29%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.70-1.18%
Onyxcoin
$0.00105645-2.82%
Virtua
$0.02388741-5.35%
Keep3rV1
$52.59-5.88%
BarnBridge
$2.75-3.65%
Enzyme
$16.57-4.39%
Decentral Games
$0.03195394-4.22%
MXC
$0.00893883-6.72%
Bluzelle
$0.05351088-6.88%
CLV
$0.03678560-15.98%
district0x
$0.02800000+0.36%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-10.15%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13775252-7.02%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.06-6.60%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.09932479-10.05%
Star Atlas
$0.00146745-3.69%
Harvest Finance
$23.42-3.66%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.01-2.21%
StaFi
$0.27066114-6.81%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00370658-4.00%
Bonk
$0.00000034+2.01%
Augur
$1.78-11.20%
Rarible
$1.08-1.22%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01357499-2.62%
Tokemak
$0.59031979-4.85%
Quantstamp
$0.01174432-3.84%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03074646-2.33%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04619690-0.84%
FTX Token
$1.34-3.21%
Pepe
$0.00000132-10.93%
Threshold
$0.02319063-3.69%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09674683-5.48%
Human
$0.04174805-4.00%
Pitbull
$0.000000007.59%
Tether
$1.00-0.21%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.56%
Dai
$0.99979843-0.44%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index

Opinion

Chainalysis Investigations Lead Is ‘Unaware’ of Scientific Evidence the Surveillance Software Works

Renowned lawyer Tor Ekeland is poking holes in the U.S. government's case against alleged Bitcoin Fog creator Roman Sterlingov by poking holes in Chainalysis' forensics, privacy advocate L0la L33tz writes.

By L0la L33tz
AccessTimeIconJul 24, 2023 at 10:19 p.m. UTC
AccessTimeIconJul 24, 2023 at 10:19 p.m. UTC
Tor Ekeland, interviewed by The Daily Dot radio's Nicole Powers in 2014. (Modified by CoinDesk)

Tor Ekeland, interviewed by The Daily Dot radio's Nicole Powers in 2014. (Modified by CoinDesk)

AccessTimeIconJul 24, 2023 at 10:19 p.m. UTC

Chainalysis' head of investigations doesn't seem to have a great understanding of whether her company's flagship software even works.

Elizabeth Bisbee, head of investigations at Chainalysis Government Solutions, testified she was “unaware” of scientific evidence for the accuracy of Chainalysis’ Reactor software used by law enforcement, an unreleased transcript of a June 23 hearing shared with CoinDesk shows.

L0la L33tz does not actually exist. You can reach her at the end of surveillance capitalism, P.O. Box 77, C72B 398B 7C04 8F04.

The fact that Chainalysis’ blockchain demystification tools have become so widespread is a serious threat to the crypto ecosystem. Although industry insiders have raged against Chainalysis since it was founded, often accusing it of violating people’s financial privacy, there may be a better argument to make against the company and analysis firms like it: it’s within the realm of possibility that these “probabilistic” machines don’t work as well as advertised.

This is a big deal considering Chainalysis' surveillance tools are used widely across the industry for compliance, and have at times led unjustified account restrictions and – in even worse – land unsuspecting individuals on the radar of law enforcement agencies without probable cause.

That’s precisely the argument that renowned lawyer Tor Ekeland is making in his latest defense of an accused early bitcoin adopter, and why he was quizzing a Chainalysis executive on the stand.

Bisbee was testifying in a case between the U.S. government and Roman Sterlingov, the alleged creator of the once popular Bitcoin Fog cryptocurrency mixer used to anonymize bitcoin transactions. Chainalysis’ Reactor software was used to track cryptocurrency payments in Sterlingov’s criminal investigation, and is now being challenged by Sterlingov’s defense.

Sterlingov is represented by Ekeland, who has made a career out of defending hackers and technology providers. Ekeland said Chainalysis’ Reactor is “a black box algorithm” that “relies on junk science.”

See also: Why Blockchain Analytics Firms Have Privacy Advocates Worried | (2020)

In a hearing aimed to establish the admissibility of expert testimony, Bisbee was pressed for details on the accuracy of the Reactor software Chainalysis sells to governments for law enforcement purposes, including what evidence the company has that suggests it works.

SingleQuoteLightGreenSingleQuoteLightGreen
[W]e still live in a democracy in which criminal convictions prerequisite the existence of scientific evidence
SingleQuoteLightGreenSingleQuoteLightGreen

Bisbee said she was unable to provide the court with statistical error rates for Chainalysis’ Reactor software. She further denied being aware of any scientific peer-reviewed papers or “anything published anywhere” attesting to the accuracy of Chainalysis Reactor.

Instead, Chainalysis reportedly judges its software’s accuracy using customer feedback, she said.

Bisbee’s statements are in line with a blog post published by Chainalysis competitor Coinbase, which describes blockchain analytics as “more of an art than a science.” Coinbase offers blockchain analytics services to law enforcement via its Tracer software.

A statement issued by Chainalysis on July 18 confirmed that Bisbee is not only unaware of margins of error rates for Chainalysis’ Reactor software, but that Chainalysis has failed to gather and record false positive and negative rates for its software overall.

See also: Clearview AI Lawyer Tor Ekeland Says Your Face Is Public Property

Unfortunately for Bisbee and her corporate overlords, we still live in a democracy in which criminal convictions prerequisite the existence of scientific evidence. Maybe Bisbee would be better suited pursuing an art history degree.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

L0la L33tz
L0la L33tz

L0la L33tz does not actually exist. You can reach her at the end of surveillance capitalism, PO Box 77, C72B 398B 7C04 8F04.

Follow @L0laL33tz on Twitter