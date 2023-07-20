Why Nasdaq Backing Out of Custody Is Bad, Bad News for Crypto

In some form or another, crypto custody is going to come under greater scrutiny – a situation that would likely impact any business that does not offer non-custodial crypto services. And good. Such changes would have prevented Sam Bankman-Fried from allegedly dipping into FTX customer accounts had they been in effect (assuming for the hypothetical the overseas exchange was subject to U.S. law). Such rules would likely, at least in the near to mid term, benefit established financial companies and crypto incumbent BitGo (which dominates crypto custody) most. But even that might be preferable to the current situation, considering how many crypto-native custody firms keep dropping the bag.