Alex Mashinsky Built Celsius Into a House of Cards

All of this was meant to paint a picture of Celsius as a new type of financial institution for the new digital age. Over the course of his 1,000+ hours of AMA footage, Mashinsky frequently discussed the risks of “fractional reserve banking,” and also of self-custodying your own crypto. Between the old world of traditional finance and the emerging world of blockchain was Celsius, which was misleadingly represented as a trustworthy, responsible steward of funds.