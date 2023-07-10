An Orb, a Token and Money for Everyone: Worldcoin’s CEO on Crypto’s Most Daring Project

But with Worldcoin, you have the opposite problem. When one user signs up to Worldcoin, you need to compare that one user against everyone else that has already signed up. So the task becomes not, “Do I look exactly like you,” but rather “Do I look like a new human being in the network?” Mathematically, you need much more information about each human being to solve that problem. And if you don’t have information about each user, then you will not be able to make those comparisons after tens of millions of people signed up. You just hit a wall.