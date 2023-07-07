Why Edinburgh Is Zumo's Crypto Hub

We have lots of people who work in London. I lived in London for a long time and there are incredibly close ties between Edinburgh and London as the two main financial hubs in the U.K. There's like 10 flights a day or something. They're super connected bases. As long as the U.K. continues on this path towards becoming a kind of a new Singapore or a new Switzerland or another Abu Dhabi, then we really want to stay and be part of that. We've been in and around the market for a fairly long time and where we see the real strength for London and the U.K. will be the combination of TradFi (traditional finance) and DeFi (decentralized finance), building on the heritage of London.