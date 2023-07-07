Threads is Libra and Meta All Over Again

It’s also unclear exactly how “portable” Threads user data will be in practical terms. Critics have often described Mastodon, another platform that uses the ActivityPub protocol, as extremely clunky and non-intuitive, with moving from one server to another a particular challenge. It would be in Meta’s hands, it seems, to build tools that would make it easy for users to leave Threads, but that doesn’t seem in its financial best interest. And Meta, a publicly traded company, doesn’t do things that aren't in its financial best interest.