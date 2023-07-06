Towards a More Responsible AI

While this is theoretically possible with non-blockchain databases, it quickly becomes a far more complex and prohibitively expensive proposition in practice. Timestamps will need to be entered manually (an incredibly time- and labor-intensive process), data sets require constant monitoring to ensure their continued integrity and the entire, centralized system relies on a single (likely opaque) point of failure that makes it far vulnerable to manipulation and difficult to rein in. With a blockchain, that entire process can be automated via a single smart contract, and secured by a decentralized network that consists of hundreds or even thousands of independent servers.