The Broke Ape Yacht Crash: Lessons for Justin Bieber and Other NFT Collectors

The most mortifying stories coming out of the BAYC community right now are of people who used their Apes as collateral for loans, and are now getting liquidated as BAYC values drop. In just one instance, BendDAO, as spotted by Protos, is selling off dozens of Apes that have been seized as collateral for un-repaid loans. Bend is just one of a few similar services, and these liquidations may even be driving BAYC values into a downward spiral.