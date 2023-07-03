How Central Bankers Are Reshaping the Definition of Money

One of the many valuable gifts that the emergence of bitcoin bestowed on the world is the imperative to question money’s definition and utility. Most people assume they know what it is, but that is always clouded by their experience. I used to work in traditional finance and so I thought I knew what money was – only, it turns out that I conflated it with numbers. Others conflate it with exchange, some treat it as a collectible, yet all understand that it is useful, which is why people want it.