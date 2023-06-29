Apparently It's Very Difficult to Custody Crypto

First, a custodian like Prime Trust not having access to wallets is incomprehensible; the whole point of a custody service is to pay someone to be better at custody than you. This incident completely undermines the marketing pitch and business case used by third-party custodians – the claim that people aren’t smart or brave enough to hold their own crypto, so they should trust a custodian. They’re the experts after all. Apparently, that wasn’t the case with Prime Trust.