Gary Gensler Failed the U.S. Crypto Industry, and So Has Congress

We need to speak out against the assertion that all cryptocurrencies should be classified under securities. This is a simplistic interpretation, akin to saying an airplane is an automobile because they both go from "point A to point B." Although there are points of comparison that need to be determined, treating a cryptocurrency like security assets such as stocks or bonds in a new wrapper makes as much sense as calling an airplane a car with two wings and aptly encapsulates the flaws in our present classification system.