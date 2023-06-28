Blockchain May Offer Answers for AI Challenges

ChatGPT is the fastest growing consumer application of all time, according to research by banking giant UBS. This growth underscores the profound impact that artificial intelligence (“AI”) and related technologies (i.e. large language models, machine learning, and natural language processing) have already had on society. But like any promising new technology, AI also has the potential to harm. Could blockchain help meet some of these challenges? Here are three key areas where blockchain and artificial intelligence intersect: