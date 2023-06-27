Vancouver: A Boutique Hub for Crypto Early Adopters

“Vancouver has greater access to the Asia Pacific hubs and networks and seems to act as a launchpad for other jurisdictions, but works in coordination with Toronto to some degree,” Leong said. Historically, Vancouver has had a large Asian diaspora, including making a claim as a hometown of Changpeng Zhao, the founder and CEO of Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume. Zhao moved to Vancouver at the age of 12 from China, and grew up there until he left for university in Montreal. When he is referred to as Chinese, he corrects the speaker, and says he has Canadian citizenship.