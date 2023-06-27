Don’t Overlook Tokyo and Hong Kong as Crypto Hot Spots

As CoinDesk publishes its list of global crypto hubs, there are two striking omissions. Tokyo and Hong Kong are very publicly welcoming crypto at a time when other jurisdictions, notably the United States, are sending a far less friendly message. So why didn’t they make the list? One possible reason is that even though neither are new to crypto, both retreated from the spotlight for some period of time. But now, Japan and Hong Kong are poised to become increasingly important players in the crypto world.