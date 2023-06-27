Crypto Hubs 2023: Where to Live Freely and Work Smart

This is a fluid time for crypto companies as it seems the regulatory landscape is shifting eastward from North America, where both the U.S. and Canada are seen as unfriendly. In the past year or so, Dubai established the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA), with neighboring city Abu Dhabi seeking to pass its own crypto-friendly regulatory framework this year, the European Union passed the Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation in April and just this month, and Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission began accepting license applications for crypto exchanges.