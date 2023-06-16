What Winter? Institutions’ Crypto View Rosier Than You Think

Institutions have a deeper understanding of crypto and a greater degree of conviction than ever before. That respondents had firmly held positions on the sector is a sign many are now aware and educated. That is a good thing.

This was a global study. It included institutions of significant diversity in terms of their structure, ownership and geographic location. That brings a much broader perspective on this industry than hearing from banks and U.S. fund managers that are more tightly woven into the language and mindset of Wall Street.

The diametric view of crypto in other financial centers stems in part because of a more constructive approach by governments there. Hong Kong, Dubai, Singapore, London, Bermuda, Switzerland, and Paris are all financial hubs with ties to institutions and capital managers of different stripes. Each has taken deliberate steps to create a legislative framework for digital assets that, while setting up compliance requirements of varying strictness, is designed to enable innovation in the space. In the U.S., we are stuck with turf wars between the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodities Futures Trading Commission and between Democrats and Republicans.