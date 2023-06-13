Ripple Does Not Care Whether XRP Is 'Sufficiently Decentralized'

Perhaps that is par for the course at the SEC. During Ripple's protracted fight to get the documents into the public, the judge overseeing the case said the agency was acting immorally by trying to keep the speech drafts out of court. Moreover, one of Ripple’s key arguments in that Hinman’s speech showed a clear conflict of interest, considering that he had a stake in a law firm that was a member of the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance at the time (which he rejoined after leaving the SEC), according to an email exchange between Hinman and the SEC’s ethics office.