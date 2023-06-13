Ripple Does Not Care Whether XRP Is 'Sufficiently Decentralized'

But, for many people outside of the XRP Army, Ripple has been something like a canker on the blockchain industry. This perhaps started with Ripple Labs’ token distribution plan, the very thing being questioned by the SEC. Similar to some token treasuries today, Ripple decided it would control the disbursement of the 100 billion XRP units that will ever exist, distributing them to the community, early investors and the company’s founders. This is partially why Jed McCaleb, the founder of Ripple who left to found the competing payments-focused blockchain Stellar, has had so many tokens available to dump on the market over the years.