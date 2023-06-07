12 Ways Web3 Media Could Embrace AI

That being said, Whittemore imagines that in the Web3 space specifically, AI could be used to quickly summarize crypto-adjacent news. “CoinDesk is the destination website for a lot of people in Web3,” says Whittemore. But CoinDesk is not the destination for all business or financial news. So for areas outside of its core competence, why not use AI as a service to the readers? What happens to the S&P 500 is not exactly CoinDesk’s bailiwick, but it’s of interest to most in the space. So Bloomberg or Wall Street Journal articles could be summarized and then linked to by AI, says Whittemore, as these are “sort of orthogonal to their interests, but relevant.”