How to Build a Compliant Crypto Exchange Post-Coinbase

What did surprise me is that it took this long. Back in 2017, I hypothesized that one day there would come an event – one I referred to as when law enforcement would launch something akin to “simultaneous dawn raids at the major exchanges and the homes and offices of the major ICO promoters, with a variety of agencies in a variety of countries co-ordinating their activities.” It’s hard to tell whether we’re at the beginning of a process that extensive, but if the SEC is going after Coinbase, no one in Coinbase’s business is safe. I called that event “The Zombie Marmot Apocalypse,” said it was massively bearish for crypto and I think it is safe to say that it is now upon us.