Are Centralized Exchanges in the U.S. Doomed?

What is certain is that exchanges – if they want to benefit from the efficiencies and protections of operating as “centralized” companies – will need to start acting a lot more like fintech firms and banks. That means more KYC, more disclosures and more interactions with regulators. It’s why some think the real future of crypto exchanges isn't DeFi, but FTX 2.0, a bankrupt exchange that has every incentive to play by the rules.