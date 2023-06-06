Are Centralized Exchanges in the U.S. Doomed?

What is certain is that exchanges – if they want to benefit from the efficiencies and protections of operating as “centralized” companies – will need to start acting a lot more like fintech firms and banks. That means more KYC [know-your-customer rules], more disclosures and more interactions with regulators. It’s why some think the real future of crypto exchanges isn't DeFi, but exchanges like FTX 2.0, a bankrupt company that would have every incentive to play by the rules.