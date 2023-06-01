Why Elizabeth Warren Is Wrong About Crypto and the Fentanyl Epidemic

I’ve argued in the past that Chainalysis’ often cited figure that “less than 1%” of crypto transactions are connected to crime is likely incomplete. It’s based on a sampling of addresses the analytics firm can actually identify or a probabilistic mapping of addresses. That leaves room for unidentified alphanumeric public keys to be kept out of the count. (This, I think, explains why Chainalysis often retroactively increases its reported statistics, because it is literally mapping more crypto addresses giving a better sense of how much illicit activity is happening.)