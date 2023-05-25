How Crypto Can Help Secure AI

Making progress on alignment and security of AGI could take time, which makes it important for actors building AGI to coordinate along the way. Unfortunately, incentivizing major AI actors (this may be cooperations or nation states) to cooperate and avoid spurring arms race dynamics to get to AGI first is not that straight forward. Catastrophe takes only one actor to defect from an agreement, meaning that even if everyone else cooperates, if one races ahead, they secure a decisive advantage. This first mover advantage persists until AGI is built and given the power that the unitary deployment of AGI system may convey on its owner, and it is a difficult temptation for the owner to forgo.