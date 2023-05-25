DeSantis and the Growing Culture War Around Bitcoin

If Greenidge is any indication, the real conversations we could be having around bitcoin mining and class will be increasingly consumed by another conflict: the Culture War. I’ve said for a while, perhaps being too reductionist, that bitcoin is going to become a red-blue issue in the U.S., with Republicans increasingly endorsing it and Democrats disavowing. Although the network itself will likely always remain “credibly neutral,” the way we think about it, and politicize it, will fall along predictable lines. Many topics have traveled thus. Before climate change became a wedge issue in American politics, for example, it was a relatively non-partisan issue that many politicians agreed on the need to do something about.