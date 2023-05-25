Centralized Exchanges Are Here to Stay

Safety and security are other advantages that CEXes can offer. This may come as a surprise given the industry’s “not your keys, not your coins” mantra. Yet, according to Chainalysis, 18% of all cryptocurrencies stolen by hackers in 2022 came from CEXes, with decentralized applications accounting for the remaining 82%. While CEXes still have some way to go to better protect clients from cyber breaches, they are comparatively safer. With the industry working hard to restore trust and enhance their cybersecurity systems, the safety gap between CEXes and decentralized applications should continue to widen.