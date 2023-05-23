Consensus Survey: TradFi Investors Remain Bullish on Crypto’s Long-Term Prospects

The relative bullishness of both groups’ responses was surprising, given their single greatest concern was U.S. regulatory uncertainty (72% institutional investors and 76% managers). I would have expected both groups to be decidedly bearish or at best neutral on crypto investing and their outlook for crypto to have diminished, especially because the survey was administered after the Coinbase’s Wells Notice, SEC Chair Gensler’s April 18 testimony before the House Financial Services Committee, and the widely held view that this regulatory uncertainty is likely to continue for a while. A handful of institutional investors also expressed concern about cyber fraud and market manipulation, while several managers were concerned with subject complexity and volatility.