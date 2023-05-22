Why the Biggest Emerging Markets Are Turning to Crypto

There’s also Nigeria (the sixth largest country in the world, with over 218 million people), which is likely to devalue its currency once the new president is sworn in, in a bid to alleviate trade imbalances and dollar shortages. The sub-Saharan nation ranked 11th in Chainalysis’ global crypto adoption ranking, and according to Google Trends, looking back over the past 90 days, Nigeria is the top-ranking country in terms of searches for the term “crypto” and second in terms of searches for the term “bitcoin.”