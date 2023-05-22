Sen. Warren’s Bill Signals Crypto Is Headed for a Clash With National Security Interests

There are inklings that law enforcement is worried about this, but the true reckoning has not yet come. Late last year, the Biden administration sanctioned Tornado Cash, a blockchain mixer which at the most pessimistic view, allowed users to “wash” their crypto with others and withdraw “clean” near-untraceable crypto. The legality of the Treasury Department sanctioning a permissionless computer program is a question left for another day. Astute observers have noted that the Tornado Cash sanctions were much more about fighting the Lazarus Group, the notorious North Korean hacking group who were reportedly frequent users of Tornado Cash, rather than a concerted attack on crypto protocols or the average user. That’s little consolation to Tornado Cash users who can no longer access their money because the Treasury Department has deemed it “tainted” by having gone through the Tornado mixer and require an OFAC license to continue to use the asset. And there are plenty of Web3 developers who saw the Tornado cash enforcement as a direct attack on their work, especially as one of the Tornado Cash developers spent nine months in a Dutch jail and is currently in home detention awaiting trial.