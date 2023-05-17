What Does the Debt Limit Showdown Mean for Bitcoin?

U.S. lawmakers are currently locked in a passionate, high-stakes and entirely ridiculous battle over a strange quirk of U.S. law known as the “debt ceiling.” Since 1917, the U.S. budget appropriations process has separated the actual budget – which members of Congress have already approved – from the government’s ability to sell bonds to pay for it. Treasury Secretary Janey Yellen has said that if new debt isn’t approved by June 1, the U.S. government could default on its financial obligations – including halting the payment of interest on Treasury bonds.