Tokenization Is the Way to Realize the Biden’s Electric Vehicle Overhaul

Integrating blockchain into supply chain systems is no longer theoretical. Organizations have embraced the technology to track certain aspects of the manufacturing process: Global jewelry corporation De Beers announced it was applying blockchain to its operations, with the intention of bringing much-needed transparency to the diamond trade. The World Economic Forum has even introduced an entire mandate on this front with over 100 partnered organizations. Titled “Redesigning Trust with Blockchain in the Supply Chain,” the project aims to “co-design an open-source toolkit which will streamline the deployment of blockchain throughout a broad and diverse sector.”